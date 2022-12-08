Cellcom will shut down 2G and 3G service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’ll be over and out for Cellcom’s 2G and 3G customers next year: On March 31, 2023, the company will turn down data (internet) on its 2G and 3G networks, and on December 1, 2023 the voice (calling) functionality will be retired.

Devices that solely rely on 2G and 3G networks will no longer function as of those dates.

This will impact both Cellcom customers and partners who utilize Cellcom’s network. Cellcom will contact its customers who need a new device and encoure them to take action as soon as possible. Impacted devices include basic phones that do not support 4G, early smartphones that do not support Advanced Calling (VoLTE), 3G-only data devices like mobile hotspots (Mi-Fi) or residential broadband devices, and home phone replacement devices that do not support Advanced Calling (VoLTE).

Devices that use 4G and 5G will continue to default to these two networks, which will continue to work in tandem for years to come.

For details about the shutdown customers can visit //Cellcom.com/networkupdate, or contact 800-236-0555.

