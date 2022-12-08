3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The birds, the murder hornets, and the best time for cancer treatment

Brad is talking about the birds and the murder hornets and the best time for cancer treatment
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a grab bag of news in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Cue up the Alfred Hitchcock movie. Scientists find out what’s making birds more aggressive.

Is there a killer in hiding? So-called murder hornets evade capture in Washington state.

And a small study that could make a big difference to cancer patients: researchers determined what time of day the body is most receptive to cancer treatment.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

