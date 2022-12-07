Woman brought her child along to burglarize multiple churches, sheriff says

Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A South Carolina woman is facing charges after officials say she brought her child with her to burglarize churches.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, 42-year-old Leslie Reese is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Koon said security footage showed Reese breaking into multiple churches in the Gilbert area, including Gilbert United Methodist Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

Koon said the surveillance video showed Reese breaking a window to get into the churches and steal various items, such as a cross, candles and even Christmas ornaments.

Reese is accused of signing her child out of school and taking the child with her to burglarize the churches. Koon said investigators found the child’s backpack and school folders inside one of the churches.

Reese was granted bond and has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

