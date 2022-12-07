Wisconsin Students Face Significant Mental Health and Emotional Challenges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alarming data published by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction indicate an extremely troubling trend: Wisconsin students have significant mental health needs, warranting support and investments from several sources to combat the challenges.

The findings are from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was conducted at Wisconsin public schools on a voluntary basis in the Fall of 2021, in collaboration with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of the students surveyed (52.2%) reported “significant problems with anxiety). That number rose to 66.2% in the female-only group. More than one third (33.7%) felt sad or hopeless almost every day for more than two weeks in a row, an increase of 5.2% since 2019.

Most alarming: 18.1% of the students surveyed seriously considered attempting suicide over the past 12 months, the highest rate since 2003. Within the lesbian, gay or bisexuall (LGB) community, all those numbers are much higher.

“Our children and youth in Wisconsin are in crisis, and they have been for too long. It is past time to take drastic measures to do something about it,” commented State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, “we must focus our efforts on what will create the most impact, because our kids are hurting and what we have done as schools and communities has not been enough to prevent that. I implore you to picture a child in your life and consider that this is them, and if not, it very well could be their friend, or your neighbor’s child experiencing this hurt and isolation. We must do better. Their lives literally depend on us as adults coming together to solve this crisis.”

The DPI urges school districts to implement policies and practices that support belonging at school, to encourage open dialogue with family members and school staff about feelings and worries, and to work to ensure students can identify supportive adults at home and in school. Additionally, barriers to youth mental health support must be removed to increase access and make resources readily available to all students.

In September, the DPI submitted its 2023-25 biennial budget request, which seeks to address student mental health and expand supports to students. The request includes a $235.8 million increase to support comprehensive mental health services for students during both in-school and out-of-school time, and $36 million to expand aid for school-based mental health professionals. Additional information on the DPI’s budget request can be found on its Policy, Budget, and Research webpage.

