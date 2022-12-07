Wisconsin-based slaughterhouse cleaner ordered not to hire children

A photo included in the Department of Labor Court filings of a Packers Sanitation Services Inc....
A photo included in the Department of Labor Court filings of a Packers Sanitation Services Inc. employee working in the Grand Island, Neb., JBS plant(Department of Labor)
By JOSH FUNK
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas.

Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also entered into an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced Tuesday. As part of that, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers.

Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants.

The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide. It’s based in Kieler, Wis., in Grant County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

Neenah’s Allie Ziebell verbally commits to UConn
WATCH: Neenah’s Allie Ziebell verbally commits to UConn
The ice rink at The Plaza at The Gateway in Neenah
Neenah rink nationally ranked
TikTok provides a space for creators to destigmatize mental health and therapy.
Republicans ask Wisconsin governor to ban TikTok from state devices
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Disney’s age-old magic (and age-new, too!)