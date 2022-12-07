Stretch of Highway 29 eastbound closed for law enforcement activity

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of eastbound Highway 29 is closed due to law enforcement activity in Brown County.

There is a full closure on Highway 29 east at County FF.

Action 2 News is headed to the scene and we are working to confirm details.

The Wisconsin State Patrol describes it as “law enforcement activity” but there were no other details released.

Stay with Action 2 News for breaking first alert updates.

