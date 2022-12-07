Stretch of Highway 29 eastbound closed for law enforcement activity

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of eastbound Highway 29 is closed due to law enforcement activity in Brown County.

There is a full closure on Highway 29 east at County FF.

Action 2 News is headed to the scene and we are working to confirm details.

The Wisconsin State Patrol describes it as “law enforcement activity” but there were no other details released.

Alert | BROWN Co | Other | WIS 29 EB | County FF | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 7, 2022

Stay with Action 2 News for breaking first alert updates.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.