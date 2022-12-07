Republicans ask Wisconsin governor to ban TikTok from state devices

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Republicans at the nation’s capital are calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to ban TikTok from state devices.

Tuesday, each Republican member of Congress from Wisconsin sent a letter to the governor asking him to ban the China-based social media app, calling it a security threat.

“The app can track data, keystrokes, and locations of anyone who has the apps on their phones -- even if they’re on other websites, it can do that. That means the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to collect sensitive information from our citizens, whether it’s kids or high-ranking state government officials,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) said.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes responded, “I will say we need to take these things seriously, whether it’s any sort of cyber threat. These things are very real. But they need to be focused on delivering for the people of Wisconsin. That’s something they haven’t been doing; they’d rather play politics.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Evers says he regularly consults with the FBI and counterintelligence agents about possible threats.

Last week, FBI Director Chris Wray voiced security concerns about TikTok, saying control of the app is in the hands of the Chinese government, which could collect data on its users for espionage or control the app’s recommendation algorithm to manipulate public opinion.

