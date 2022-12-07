Remembering Pearl Harbor: Stories from our 2012 trip with Wisconsin vets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - December 7, 1941, is remembered as a day which will live in infamy. A surprise strike on the naval base at Pearl Harbor killed more than 2,400 Americans and spurred the United States into World War II.

In 2012, Action 2 News reporter Jeff Alexander and videojournalist Bill Kumbalek traveled with Wisconsin veterans on an Old Glory Honor Flight back to Pearl Harbor. Eighteen survivors shared their stories with us as we visited memorials with them.

Survivor Bernie Duchateau told us how he started on the USS Dale, a destroyer, in November 1941. On the morning of December 7, Bernie remembers sitting on an ammunition locker, chatting with other shipmates.

“We happened to look up over toward Pearl City and saw some planes coming in and said, ‘Well I guess they’re reinforcements,’ but then all of a sudden there was a red ball.”

Bernie and the crew scrambled to their guns and opened fire on the enemy planes, splashing at least one.

When the attack ended, the devastation set in.

“All we could see, smoke and fire and the buildings were all blown to pieces.”

Bernie returned to Green Bay after the war, but the war stayed inside him.

