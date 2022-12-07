Random Act of Kindness Day honors memory of Olivia Stoffel

Olivia Stoffel and her father, Jon Stoffel (photo provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a day to spread kindness in the name of a girl who was killed in a shooting that rocked Northeast Wisconsin.

Olivia Stoffel was born on December 7. She lost her life in 2015 in the shooting on the Trestle Trail in Menasha.

Olivia would have turned 19 today.

The Facebook group Olivia’s Heart encourages people to spread kindness to others and post stories about the kindness they’ve experienced this day.

Fox Crossing Police are doing random acts of kindness Wednesday in honor of Olivia’s memory.

Olivia was 11 when she was with her family for a visit to Trestle Trail on May 3, 2015. Olivia and her father Jonathan were shot and killed. Mother Erin Stoffel was shot but survived.

Appleton resident Adam Bentdahl, 31, was shot and killed.

The shooter turned the gun on himself and did not survive. The shooting was unprovoked and victims were shot at close range, officials said.

Erin Stoffel now shares her story as a way to help others cope with tragedy.

