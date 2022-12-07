POSSIBLE SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWOODS TODAY, MORE SNOW CHANCES TOMORROW

Areas of dense fog hovered over southern Wisconsin early this morning. Some of the fog formed just barely south of the Fox Cities and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. While the severe weather outlook is VERY LOW, drivers should be still be on alert for slick spots.

Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy across northeast Wisconsin. Snow showers could move across the Northwoods today creating a light dusting layer. Some folks closer to Highway 8 may pick up half an inch of snow. As the wind veers to the northeast towards sunset, some of those snow showers may glide down the lakeshore tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will continue across northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures will climb into the mid 30s in most places.

We’re still watching a weathermaker that’s arriving on Friday... It looks like it’s going to create accumulating wet snow for areas from Green Bay and to the SOUTH. Folks in the Fox Valley could receive a slushy inch or two as we wrap up the work-week.

While the weekend looks dry, our weather looks more unsettled early next week. A stronger storm system is on track to arrive on Tuesday. The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center says that it’s going to be mainly rain across eastern Wisconsin, while areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley have a better chance of snow and mixed precipitation. We’re expecting this current outlook to adjust as we gather more refined information about this storm, so stay tuned over the next several days...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: E 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers, mainly across the Northwoods. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. A bit colder. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but clouds closer to the lakeshore... Late chance of snowflakes? HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Light snow from Green Bay and SOUTH... A slushy inch or two possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Continued cool. Some flakes at NIGHT? HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Some sunshine, then clouds increase. HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops, with wet snow or a wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 44

