Oshkosh hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The horrific attack at Pearl Harbor is forever etched into the minds of all Americans: More than 2,400 US service members perished on December 7, 1941. Imperial Japan had conducted a surprise attack on the American naval base located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, near the city of Honolulu.

LTC (ret) Michael Hert was the Master of Ceremony, Wayne Amborn provided historic insight as the guest speaker. Singer and songwriter Franki Moscato was on hand to lead the singing of Patriotic music.

The event was hosted by American Veterans (AMVETS) at the Elks Lodge in Oshkosh. AMVETS provides assistance in enhancing and safeguarding the entitlements for all American Veterans who have served honorably. AMVETS represents more than 250,000 members and is open to anyone currently serving, or who has honorably served, in the US Armed Forces since World War II to the present, including the National Guard and Reserves.

