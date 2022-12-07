Neenah rink nationally ranked

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A national website lists Neenah’s ice rank at The Plaza at Gateway Park as one of the most charming in America.

Think about those beautiful and enchanting skating rinks across the country. The one at 30 Rock in New York probably comes to mind. Curry Village in Yosemite National Park maybe?

Locally, the rink at The Plaza at Gateway Park in Neenah is officially among them after being named the 9th-most charming ice rink in America by lifestyle website Best Life.

“It is a magical place, but I thought it was just, we thought it was magical. So, it is neat that other people recognize how special this place is,” Lizzy Bergstrom, director of The Plaza & Globe Coffee, said.

“We just love the place in general,” a patron named Jaylen said. “Compared to the other big one in Green Bay, I feel like it’s more homey and cozy, just kind of where we are.”

It’s a rink that’s only been in operation for two years but its ambiance is closer to the rink at Rockefeller Center.

There’s a good reason for that.

“Our rink in Neenah at The Plaza was modeled after Rockefeller Center in New York,” Maddie Mack, the marketing communications manager for the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau told us, “so to see that we are being listed in a round-up with the place that we modeled our rink after is really special. I think it means that everyone who constructed that did an amazing job with it and brought that piece of New York to the Fox Cities, which is amazing.”

The Plaza is more than just the rink. Globe Coffee features everything from hot cocoa to s’mores and fire pits to help warm the hearts of you and your significant other.

“I think, when people walk in, they feel good energy. They know we want them to be here. They know we want to make them feel special. And, the most common thing people say is, ‘I feel like I walked into a Hallmark movie,’ and I love that!” Bergstrom said.

“I feel very special, even being here right now, again, citing the tradition. I feel like it’s a big deal. Going forward, this is going to be our spot,” Jayden said.

Skating passes for this charming ice rink are $8 for adults and $5 for kids. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.