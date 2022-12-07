LIGHT SNOW NORTH ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The track is uncertain right now but there's the potential for a few slushy inches, especially from Green Bay southward.
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Skies may clear out briefly overnight, the clouds will fill back in by sunrise. Temperatures will range from the upper teens north into the upper 20s south. We’ll begin the day dry, but another batch of light snow showers will move through northern areas by midday. Only a dusting of snow is possible for areas NORTH of Highway 64. Highs stay in the 30s on Wednesday.

The best chance for snow around the Fox Valley this week now appears to be from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. A late-week weathermaker will track close to Wisconsin. While the exact track is not certain, there is some potential for a few slushy inches of snow, especially from south of the Fox Cities.

And here’s a FIRST ALERT for you... There are signs of what might be a more significant and dynamic storm system around by Tuesday of next week. For now, it appears we’ll start on the warm side of this system with more rain than anything else... plus more wind and maybe even some thunder. There may be some light snow late as the system passes by. It’s definitely something that we’ll be keeping an eye on.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening, with some breaks late. Cold and calm. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Light snow develops overnight. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Areas of snow. Several inches of slushy accumulation possible... mostly SOUTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. Light snow, mostly north. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but with brisk winds devloping. HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Breezy and mild. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

