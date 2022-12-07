Leonhard to leave Badgers program after bowl game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not so fast. Despite reports over the weekend that Jim Leonhard would stay on with the Wisconsin Badgers, he tweeted Tuesday night that he will leave after the bowl game.

Leonhard served as interim head coach before the school hired Luke Fickell to be the next head coach last week.

Leonhard thanked his alma mater and fans on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.