Jurors hear about Matthew Beyer's relationship with children he's accused of killing

Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
Michael Beyer at his jury selection in Outagamie County
By Emily Beier
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Matthew Beyer’s trial continued in Outagamie County with several experts taking the stand Tuesday, and jurors hearing about Beyer’s relationship with his children, who he’s accused of killing.

Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he killed his 5-year-old son, William, and 3-year-old daughter, Danielle, in their mother’s Kaukauna home in 2020.

The State called several specialists in their field from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

One expert shared several videos showing Beyer’s minivan traveling from Manitowoc to the home where the children, their mother and stepfather lived, just days before William and Danielle’s deaths. In the prosecution’s opening statements, they said Beyer originally told police he’d never been in the Schuth home, but under further questioning admitted going inside the home and touching Danielle’s blanket -- but he said he went into the home only to check on the children. Beyer’s DNA was not found in the Schuths’ home.

Since the murder weapon was never found, prosecutors brought in experts who tested clothing, items in the home, and documented the scene from February 17, 2020. They shared with jurors the testing process, and an expert shared reasons why DNA could -- and could not -- be present.

“If you have an item, say a blanket that you have in your house, and you use it every night to wrap up with, every night, and you have a lot of contact, a lot of prolonged contact, you’ve had that blanket for years, so your DNA, I would expect to find it there because you are there all the time. Skin is going to slough off. You’re going to leave traces of you behind. Now, if somebody comes and gently touches that blanket in one spot for one time, for a very short amount of time, I wouldn’t expect to find DNA there,” Natalie Fischer of the crime lab testified.

Jurors also heard from several people who knew and very clearly loved William and Danielle, including a now-retired teacher, a school counselor and their godmother. All of them shared their perspective with jurors about the relationships William and Danielle had with their mother and stepfather -- both of whom testified earlier. All of them said the adults had positive relationships with the children.

When asked about how they were with Beyer, their biological father, the teachers said Beyer was uninvolved with the children’s schooling. The godmother said Beyer often made excuses about seeing his children and was concerned about child support payments.

The jury also watched a video of Matthew Beyer’s wife at the time, Erica Beyer, being notified about her stepchildren’s deaths. She filed for divorce from Matthew Beyer in October 2020, about eight months after the murders. She’s expected to testify on Wednesday.

