INTERVIEW: Meet the new Green Bay Metro Fire chief

The Police and Fire Commission named Matthew Knott, who's from the 2nd largest fire department in Illinois
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Police and Fire Commission announced this week that Matthew Knott, from the Rockford, Illinois, Fire Department, will take the help at Green Bay Metro Fire chief once David Litton officially steps down. As we told you back in July, Chief Litton announced his retirement would take effect by the end of the year.

Knott has 25 years of experience working in fire departments. Rockford is the second-largest department in Illinois.

We talked with incoming chief Knott via video conference on Action 2 News at 4:30 to hear when he received the news and his reaction. He tells us how intensive the hiring process was and his impressions of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department after going through the process.

We also asked what members of the GBMFD can expect from his leadership, and whether he needs to work out any “Bears issues” before he comes to Green Bay.

You can watch our interview with Fire Chief Litton from July, shortly after his announcement, about the changes in the fire department during his tenure.

Litton has been a firefighter for almost 40 years

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

The overuse and misuse of antibiotics are leading to bacteria that are drug-resistant
DEBRIEF: Doctors worried about "superbugs"
Green Bay Metro fire station downtown
INTERVIEW: Green Bay's new fire chief
Doctors warned about overuse of antibiotics
Concerns about “Superbugs” aren’t going away
Firefighters rescue a dog from the Peshtigo River.
Firefighters rescue dog from Peshtigo River