INTERVIEW: Meet the new Green Bay Metro Fire chief

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Police and Fire Commission announced this week that Matthew Knott, from the Rockford, Illinois, Fire Department, will take the help at Green Bay Metro Fire chief once David Litton officially steps down. As we told you back in July, Chief Litton announced his retirement would take effect by the end of the year.

Knott has 25 years of experience working in fire departments. Rockford is the second-largest department in Illinois.

We talked with incoming chief Knott via video conference on Action 2 News at 4:30 to hear when he received the news and his reaction. He tells us how intensive the hiring process was and his impressions of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department after going through the process.

We also asked what members of the GBMFD can expect from his leadership, and whether he needs to work out any “Bears issues” before he comes to Green Bay.

You can watch our interview with Fire Chief Litton from July, shortly after his announcement, about the changes in the fire department during his tenure.

Litton has been a firefighter for almost 40 years

