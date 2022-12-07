Hepburn, Crowl pace Wisconsin past No. 13 Maryland 64-59

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points and Steven Crowl added 12 as Wisconsin handed No. 13 Maryland its first loss under coach Kevin Willard, 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) opened a 58-45 lead with a 13-point run, capped by Crowl’s two free throws with 3:46 remaining. The Badgers hung on despite making just 15 of 25 free throws in the second half and no field goals over the final 4:03.

Jahmir Young scored 17 points and Julian Reese had 10 for Maryland (8-1, 1-1), which entered averaging 80.8 points per game and outscoring opponents by 19.8.

Young and Donald Carey hit late 3-pointers to get the Terrapins within 58-53, and Young made another 3 to make it 63-59, but Maryland never got within one possession in the closing stretch.

Crowl hit a short jumper that put Wisconsin in front 27-15 in the first half, but Maryland answered with an 11-point run, hitting four consecutive shots, including three from beyond the arc.

The Terps tied it 29-29 on Carey’s step-back 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps were 8-0 for the first time since 2019-20 when they won the Big Ten championship under Willard’s predecessor, Mark Turgeon.

Wisconsin: The Badgers improved to 6-0 this season when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer.

UP NEXT

Maryland plays No. 7 Tennessee on Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York.

Wisconsin is at Iowa on Sunday.

