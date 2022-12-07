Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans.

The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans and provide housing assistance statewide.

“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” says Gov. Evers. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life. I am glad these funds will be headed out the door to support folks across our state.”

A recommendation from the Interagency Council on Homelessness’ “Welcoming Wisconsin Home” report and the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, VRAP will help veterans offset reoccurring housing emergencies and provide long-term stability by helping with past due and current rent payments as well as other living expenses.

“Our veterans deserve all the support we can give, and housing is one of the most basic needs to help individuals and families to find stability and get back on their feet,” says Wisconsin DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld. “I’m proud that we’re taking action on key recommendations to address the needs faced by Wisconsin’s veterans.”

Similar to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, income eligibility will be up to 80 percent of the county median income. The program will be managed by the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing, and Community Resources, and is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications and additional program information are available at vrapwi.com or call 1-800-891-9276.

