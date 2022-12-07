Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand.

Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.

The State called several expert witnesses, as it did Tuesday, to discuss the evidence. Prosecutors also called Erika Beyer and one of her friends, Melissa Winge, who was living with the Beyers at one point.

Winge told jurors Matthew Beyer didn’t talk about his children often. She said Erika, their stepmother, talked about them more.

Winge also said before the children’s deaths, she, Erika and Matthew Beyer had a private conversation where Matthew talked hypothetically about how he would kill a child.

Prosecutor: Did he ever talk about a screwdriver at all?

Winge: Um, hypothetically, yes.

Prosecutor: And what was that about?

Winge: Hypothetically talking about how he would kill a child and what tools he would use.

Prosecutor: And what did Matt say?

Winge: He told me that it would be a screwdriver or a pocket knife.

Erika Beyer testified during the early morning hours on February 18, the morning after the children’s bodies were found in their Kaukauna home, she caught Matthew in their Manitowoc home with a pair of khaki pants with blood stains all over them. She said he had them in a plastic storage bag and took them to work with him that morning.

Erika Beyer said after her husband was arrested, he wrote to her asking her to buy a pair of khakis, knives that were missing from their collection, and a shirt. He said to turn them into police and tell them she found them in his minivan.

Erika Beyer was questioned extensively by both the prosecutor and her ex-husband’s defense attorneys. Asked several times why she didn’t come to police sooner, or even before her husband’s arrest, she said she was scared and feared for her children’s lives. She filed for divorce in October 2020, about eight months after the Kaukauna murders.

She might be called back to the witness stand on Thursday.

