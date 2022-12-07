Candlelit hikes will be available at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cold winter weather doesn’t have to stand in the way of romantic hikes - the trail at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve will be lined with lit candles and open to registered participants between 5 p.m. and 8. p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Friday, January 13, 2023

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Friday, January 27, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023

Friday, February 10, 2023

Tickets are available online at www.browncountyparks.org only for $ 5 per person (admission is free for children under 2). Leashed dogs are welcome.

There will have snowshoe rentals (weather dependent) onsite on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rental fees are $5/person and are not included in event fee. All hikes are self-guided.

