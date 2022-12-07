3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Disney’s age-old magic (and age-new, too!)

Disney has developed a faster process of making actors appear younger or older using AI
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They say a camera adds 5 pounds. Disney now has the technology to add, or subtract, 5 years ... and more!

Disney showed off its new AI technology that makes aging or de-aging an actor’s appearance quicker than the existing technology. You might have seen that existing technology used (for better or for worse) in movies like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (Brad Pitt), “Tron: Uprising” (Jeff Bridges), and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ (Kurt Russell).

Now it’s Brad’s turn to show it off. We were hopeful, but he doesn’t have access to try it on himself, so you’ll have to settle for this ⇓.

Brad Spakowitz
Brad Spakowitz(WBAY)

Plus, in health news, Brad talks about the advantages of walking backwards!

And one major disadvantage.

