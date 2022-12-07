3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The moon and Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has 3 brilliant updates from space in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

The Orion spacecraft is on its way home to the little blue marble. It continues to send home selfies from its trip around the moon. The moon race is back on.

We’re still talking about the little helicopter that could. Brad has news about Ingenuity which set a new record on Mars... or, we should say, above it.

And speaking of Mars, it’s in our sights. Brad tells us if the weather will cooperate for a view of the 4th planet.

