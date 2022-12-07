3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The moon and Mars

An update from the Orion moon mission, we're still talking about the Mars helicopter, and Mars is in our sights... if the weather cooperates
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has 3 brilliant updates from space in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

The Orion spacecraft is on its way home to the little blue marble. It continues to send home selfies from its trip around the moon. The moon race is back on.

We’re still talking about the little helicopter that could. Brad has news about Ingenuity which set a new record on Mars... or, we should say, above it.

And speaking of Mars, it’s in our sights. Brad tells us if the weather will cooperate for a view of the 4th planet.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41

Latest News

Wall of Honor at the Oshkosh Fire Department pays tribute to local heroes
Oshkosh Fire Department erects Wall of Honor
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Team coverage: Officer accidentally shot on Highway 29
Brown County incident on Highway 29
Officer accidentally shot on Highway 29
Viewer video shows officers tending to a Hobart-Lawrence officer down on Highway 29 after his...
VIEWER VIDEO: Officer shot on Highway 29
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's trial for the murders of Matthew Beyer's two children
Ex-wife and family friend testify against Matthew Beyer