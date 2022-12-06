WBAY’s DECADES channel pays tribute to actress Kirstie Alley

Watch “Cheers” weeknights on channel 2-6 and see a marathon of Alley’s seasons on “Cheers” Dec. 10-11
Kirstie Alley attends the LA premiere of "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on Thursday,...
Kirstie Alley attends the LA premiere of "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s DECADES, subchannel 2-6, is paying tribute to actress Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at age 71 after a cancer diagnosis.

DECADES remembers the two-time Emmy winner with special episodes of “Cheers” that featured the acclaimed actress in her breakout role as Rebecca Howe. This curated collection starts tonight, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 9, during the regular weeknight timeslot for the series at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

This weekend, DECADES will present a tribute Weekend Binge of Kirstie Alley’s starring seasons 6-11 of “Cheers.” Watch back-to-back-to-back episodes Saturday morning through Sunday night.

Ms. Alley starred on the timeless NBC sitcom from 1987 to 1993 in a role that quickly catapulted her career and earned her critical acclaim, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. Alley also starred in the films “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and “Look Who’s Talking” and got her own NBC sitcom, “Veronica’s Closet.”

