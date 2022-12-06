Tribute tree honors state military members

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s up again after a two-year break: The Tribute to Our Troops Tree at the Executive Residence in Madison. The tradition dates back to 2005 and honors Wisconsin residents who could not spend the holidays at home due to military service.

Service members are putting decorations on Tribute to Our Troops Tree (Vaughn R. Larson | Wisconsin Department of Military)

Master Sgt. Carmen Keating of the 115th Fighter Wing is one of the volunteers working through the holiday season to set up the tree.

“It’s amazing how people just drop what they are doing and help put the ornaments on, to recognize the fallen heroes and other service members and all the hard work and dedication our service members do for our country”, Keating observed.

Ornaments in Tribute to Our Troops Tree (Vaughn R. Larson | Wisconsin Department of Military)

Wisconsin National Guard members started decorating the tree, helped by the Family Assistance Program and the Service Member Support Division. Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers invited the public to contribute ornaments.

“Kathy and I are so glad to be able to continue the important tradition of the Tribute to Our Troops Tree to honor our active-duty service members, veterans, military families, and fallen heroes during the holidays at the Executive Residence,” said Gov. Evers in Madison. “It’s a simple but meaningful way to honor their bravery, service, and sacrifice, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped decorate and contributed ornaments to tree this year.”

The Tribute to Our Troops tree can be seen during public tours at the Executive Residence, 99 Cambridge Road, Madison, Wisconsin, from noon-2 p.m. Dec 6, 8, 15 and 20, and from 10 a.m. - noon Dec 10 and 17.

