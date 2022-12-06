Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes

Hyrum Ricketts's preliminary hearing lasted less than 3 minutes, but the complaint against him is 31 pages long
By Scott Koral
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected drug dealer is now charged in Brown County, facing a long list of crimes.

The list of 17 charges against Hyrum Ricketts takes up the first 8 pages of the criminal complaint. The details of those charges go on for another 23 pages.

Ricketts’s initial appearance Monday only lasted two-and-a-half minutes, and he only said one word -- “yes,” when asked if he would waive a 10-day time limit for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors didn’t go through his list of charges or any details surrounding them. But we did.

Page 9 of the complaint says the Brown County Drug Task Force raided his apartment on Bader St. back in February and found a bag that contained a substance that was positive for THC, two bags that contained a powder that tested positive for methamphetamines, and another back containing 1½ grams of a substance that was positive for fentanyl.

He was not arrested at that time.

Police would keep surveillance on Ricketts. According to the complaint, the suspect reportedly sold different drugs through runners to confidential informants on at least eight different occasions starting in late July and going through November 29.

Ricketts, 22, would be arrested on November 30 at an Ashwaubenon motel with less than a third of a gram of a substance positive for THC, just less than a full gram of fentanyl, and almost $4,000 in cash.

Ricketts was given a $75,000 bond and is expected back in court on December 20 for that preliminary hearing.

