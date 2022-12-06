State Warning: Criminal Elder Fraud

Scams targeting seniors continue
Cash scams continue
Cash scams continue(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They are at it again - false “bond agents” defrauding senior citizens of substantial amounts of cash. More than $ 100,000 have been lost by an onslaught of the criminal activity in recent weeks.

The perpetrators operate with a well-known trick, calling the elderly pretending to be law enforcement or an attorney. The criminals then proceed by claiming a family member had been in a car accident, got arrested and needs cash for bond payment. Often sums of more than $ 10.000 are requested. The scammer then shows up at the place of a senior’s residence, picks up the cash and disappears never to be seen or heard of again.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement agencies led by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have issued an urgent warning: Wisconsinites should never hand out cash to anyone without verifying their identity. When in doubt, call your local law enforcement representatives to make sure nothing illegal is going on. Also, scam victims should notify authorities immediately to ensure swift response and enforcement.

