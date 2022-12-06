Skid Row and Buckcherry Will Open Tour in Wisconsin

Tour Poster "The Gang's All Here"
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “The Gang’s All Here” - that’s the name of the tour announced by hard rock bands Skid Row and Buckcherry, with the opening concert scheduled at the North Star Casino in Bowler, WI, on March 9, 2023. After that, there will be 13 more gigs at venues all across the United States. At 12 of those shows, special guests No Resolve will take the stage as well.

Local venue and Spotify pre-sales begin December 8, 2022, at 10AM local time. Both bands will be offering exclusive VIP meet & greet packages for their fans. In addition, Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Skid Row artist pre-sale will be available starting December 7, 2022 at 10AM local time to all subscribers of their email newsletter.

Buckcherry front man Josh Todd is exited about the tour: “Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour!” Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan added: “I’m psyched to hit the road together with our friends of Buckcherry.”

Skid Row recently released their 6th studio album, “The Gang’s All Here”, in October of 2022.

This December, Buckcherry will be completing a 238-show tour in support of their album Hellbound, released in June of 2021. The band also just finished recording their 10th studio album in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The album is scheduled for a June 2023 release.

