Several Major Road Improvements Under Way

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents.

On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600 Grand Street, to provide project design information on WIS 32 improvements. Engineers will be on hand to detail three possible alternatives: No construction (leave as is), replacing the pavement or full reconstruction of the roadway.

Members of the public who are unable to attend the meeting and wish to obtain more information may contact Eric Gwidt, P.E., WisDOT Project Manager, 944 Vandersperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304, phone: 920-366-8896, email: Eric.gwidt@dot.wi.gov

Also on December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at Gillett High School, Secondary School Commons Area, 208 West Main Street, Gillett, WI 54124 - at issue is construction on WIS 22. The project addresses deteriorating roadway conditions. A project design website is available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne22gillett/default.aspx

If unable to attend, more information is available with Kurt Vogel, P.E., WisDOT Project Manager, 944 Vandersperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304, phone: 920-492-7706, email: Kurt.Vogel@dot.wi.gov

Finally, on December 8, at 4:30 p.m., there is an online meeting scheduled introducing road improvement work on WIS 42. The meeting can be accessed via the following link: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne/42tworivers/default.aspx

