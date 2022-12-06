Several Major Road Improvements Under Way

Major Road Construction Projects under Way in Wisconsin
Major Road Construction Projects under Way in Wisconsin(WBTV File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents.

On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600 Grand Street, to provide project design information on WIS 32 improvements. Engineers will be on hand to detail three possible alternatives: No construction (leave as is), replacing the pavement or full reconstruction of the roadway.

Members of the public who are unable to attend the meeting and wish to obtain more information may contact Eric Gwidt, P.E., WisDOT Project Manager, 944 Vandersperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304, phone: 920-366-8896, email: Eric.gwidt@dot.wi.gov

Also on December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at Gillett High School, Secondary School Commons Area, 208 West Main Street, Gillett, WI 54124 - at issue is construction on WIS 22. The project addresses deteriorating roadway conditions. A project design website is available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne22gillett/default.aspx

If unable to attend, more information is available with Kurt Vogel, P.E., WisDOT Project Manager, 944 Vandersperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304, phone: 920-492-7706, email: Kurt.Vogel@dot.wi.gov

Finally, on December 8, at 4:30 p.m., there is an online meeting scheduled introducing road improvement work on WIS 42. The meeting can be accessed via the following link: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne/42tworivers/default.aspx

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
Shooting in Green Bay
Teenagers charged with attemped murder for Green Bay shooting
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

generic crash
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
December 6 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon snow south
Adult black bear in the forest
Black Bear Hunting Applications Due Soon
Cash scams continue
State Warning: Criminal Elder Fraud