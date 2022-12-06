Senate confirms Indiana judge’s appointment to U.S. appellate bench

((Photo source: Raycom Media))
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 Monday to confirmed Doris L. Pryor.

Since March 2018, Pryor has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Before that, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana says Pryor “is a public servant of the highest caliber.”

She will be the first Black person from Indiana to serve on the 7th Circuit, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Green Bay
Teenagers charged with attemped murder for Green Bay shooting
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
File photo of email scam.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to spot a scam email offering retail rewards

Latest News

Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
New high in spending by outside groups in Wisconsin election
Sen. Tammy Baldwin interview (file image)
INTERVIEW: Sen. Tammy Baldwin on the Respect for Marriage Act
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media on Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis.
January 6 Committee questions Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Vos
The Wisconsin Elections Commission meets (file image)
Wisconsin elections officials to wait on lawmaker’s data request