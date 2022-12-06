SEASONABLE TEMPS WITH LOW SNOW CHANCES

Clouds should thin out a bit late tonight after any flurries end around midnight. Temperatures fall into the 20s in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas with cooler teens and even single digits farther north. Another disturbance will move through on Tuesday and it might be capable of producing more minor snowfall or light wintry mix mainly south of Lake Winnebago. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

A bigger system will swirl through the region Thursday and Friday. It will be a close call, but any significant snowfall still looks like it will miss our area to the south. But, it’s close enough that some southern areas could receive a minor accumulation. We’ll continue to monitor.

On the temperature front... things will remain close to average over the next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Temperatures may trend milder late this weekend and into early next week.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Seasonable temps. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or mix, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Afternoon flakes NORTH? HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers passing south. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy but slightly milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late rain-snow chance. Breezy. HIGH: 40

