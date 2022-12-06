SEASONABLE TEMPS WITH LOW SNOW CHANCES

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
No major weather maker, but a few days this week could bring light snow, rain or a mix
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds should thin out a bit late tonight after any flurries end around midnight. Temperatures fall into the 20s in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas with cooler teens and even single digits farther north. Another disturbance will move through on Tuesday and it might be capable of producing more minor snowfall or light wintry mix mainly south of Lake Winnebago. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

A bigger system will swirl through the region Thursday and Friday. It will be a close call, but any significant snowfall still looks like it will miss our area to the south. But, it’s close enough that some southern areas could receive a minor accumulation. We’ll continue to monitor.

On the temperature front... things will remain close to average over the next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Temperatures may trend milder late this weekend and into early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Seasonable temps. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or mix, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Afternoon flakes NORTH? HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers passing south. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy but slightly milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late rain-snow chance. Breezy. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in Green Bay
Teenagers charged with attemped murder for Green Bay shooting
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SEVERAL WEAK WEATHER MAKERS COMING BUT NO BIG SYSTEM
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Minor disturbances
December 5 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weak weather makers
December 5 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some light snow