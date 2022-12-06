Schneider Setting Milestone by adding almost 100 Electric Trucks to Fleet

eCascadia BEV manufactured by Daimler Truck North America
eCascadia BEV manufactured by Daimler Truck North America(Schneider Corp)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schneider, one of the largest US providers of premier multimodal transportation and logistic services, will soon take delivery of nearly 100 Class 8 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). The super modern trucks are manufactured by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) at the Portland, Oregon plant and will be based at Schneider’s operational center in El Monte, California.

Originally, Schneider had ordered 62 eCascadia freightliners. The company now announced an order increase to 92.

The new trucks will help meet Schneider’s ambitious sustainability goals of reducing CO2 per mile emissions by 7.5% by 2025 and a whopping 60% by 2035. Currently, Schneider has already met more than half the 2025 goal by eliminating per mile emissions by 5%.

The new eCascadians have the potential to avoid over 81,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per day. Over the course of a year, that’s the equivalent of removing 2,400 gas-powered cars from the road.

“As the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturer, we are fully committed to reduce emissions with our vehicles and to move the commercial transportation industry into a more sustainable future,” said DTNA Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing David Carson.

Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke added: “In combination with rail movement, we can offer our intermodal customers meaningful emissions reduction value by utilizing BEV trucks.”

More information on Schneider’s sustainability and innovation efforts is available at https://schneider.com/company/corporate-responsibility

