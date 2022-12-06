Packers nominate Aaron Jones for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The Packers’ Aaron Jones visited Patriot K-9′s of Wisconsin in Wausau
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have nominated running back Aaron Jones for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Each NFL team picks a nominee who gives back to the community.

“We are honored to nominate Aaron for this prestigious award,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are incredibly proud of him for the great work he does both on and off the field. His A&A All the Way Foundation has had such an influence on the kids and families it serves. He has also been a devoted contributor to our Packers Give Back efforts, including serving as our Salute to Service spokesperson this year. We are so fortunate to have him in Green Bay. He is an amazing young man and a tremendous role model for all of our players.”

Jones grew up with two parents in the U.S. Army and he is affiliated with causes close to the military. Jones is a big part of the Packers’ Salute to Service and Huddle for Heroes.

“He’s visited servicemembers in the hospital and visited military bases, including Fort Bliss in his native El Paso. He also devoted his time this year to serving as the team’s Salute to Service spokesperson to help honor those who serve their country,” reads a statement from the Packers.

Jones has worked with the Boys & Girls Club in Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Jones hosts football camps for kids.

Jones’ My Cause My Cleats campaign highlights the stories of children in the hospital.

Jones and his brother Alvin are founders of the A&A All the Way Foundation. The charity is dedicated to helping children with basic needs and providing opportunities for recreation and fitness.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors on the Thursday before the Super Bowl. The Man of the Year will receive $250,000 for the charity of his choice.

All 32 nominees will receive up to $40,000 in their name to a charity of their choice.

CLICK HERE to learn more about all the nominees.

