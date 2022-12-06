Neenah’s Allie Ziebell verbally commits to UConn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah junior and five-star recruit Allie Ziebell is headed to one of the top women’s basketball programs in the country, the University of Conneticut.

Ziebell announced her verbal commitment on Twitter Saturday.

Ziebell receiving offers from many DI schools across the country, including Wisconsin, Marquette, Green Bay, Oklahoma and so on.

But she’s choosing the Huskies, a team that’s currently ranked sixth in the nation and has won an NCAA record of 11 national championships.

The 6-foot guard is not only Neenah’s all-time leading scorer, but also led the state in scoring last season, which was only her sophomore year.

Through five games this season, she’s leading the Rockets in scoring, rebounding and assists.

Ziebell is ranked fifth in the nation by ESPN for the class of 2024.

