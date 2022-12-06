Narcan vending machine installed at Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vending machine that provides free medication used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency has been installed in Rock County, law enforcement announced Tuesday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office explained that the Narcan vending machine contains a nasal spray that can be administered easily with little training needed.

The Narcan is free, legal to carry and anyone who wants to get the medication can obtain it. Those who would like to pick one up can go to the lobby of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 200 E. US Highway 14 in Janesville. The lobby is open 24/7.

The sheriff’s office noted that there is a QR code on the machine with a two-minute training video on how to recognize an overdose and administer the medication. People will enter the number next to their zip code and a Narcan box will drop down from the machine.

The sheriff’s office noted that the overdose death rate has increased by over 50% from 2020 to 2021 in Rock County. Nearly 80% of overdose deaths in 2022 involved fentanyl, which Rock Co. officials said poses an extreme risk to those who encounter it, sometimes unexpectedly.

The Narcan vending machine program is funded through a grant from the Rock County Human Services Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

