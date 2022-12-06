Marines shop for toys for Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toys for Tots program teamed up with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin to shop for their annual holiday party.

Marines and Big Brothers/Big Sisters representatives went through Target in Ashwaubenon to collect toys for about 170 children. Each person had a list of kids to shop for, ranging from infants to teenagers.

The cartloads of toys will be handed out at the holiday party on Thursday.

“I love seeing the matches. I love seeing the families together to celebrate the holidays. It’s pretty nice. For many people at the holiday party, this is sometimes the first time that, if we have, let’s say two Bigs in a particular family, they’ve never met each other. But this is an event where everyone can sit together, have a meal,” Big Brothers/Big Sisters program specialist Nancy Roth said.

Marines are also collecting for the Toys for Tots program, now in its 75th year, putting toys under the Christmas trees of underprivileged, local children.

The last day to donate to Toys for Tots is Tuesday, December 13.

Find the complete list and map of drop-off sites at https://wbay.com/toys.

