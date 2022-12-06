Man killed in Grand Chute duplex fire identified

Grand Chute firefighters respond to a fatal fire at a duplex on S. Olson Ave.
Grand Chute firefighters respond to a fatal fire at a duplex on S. Olson Ave.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute man who died in a fire on S. Olson Ave. more than a week ago has been publicly identified as 55-year-old Torrence “Torre” Morgan.

The fire was discovered by Morgan’s wife when she came home from work. She called 911.

Mr. Morgan and the family’s German Shepherd perished in the fire on the night of Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Grand Chute Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen. Investigators haven’t finalized what caused the fire but they didn’t find any evidence that it was suspicious and they’re ruling it accidental.

The home had smoke alarms, but the first fire crews on the scene didn’t hear them sounding, and they don’t know if the alarms were in working order to alert Mr. Morgan.

There was extensive damage to the kitchen and living room on the Morgans’ side of the duplex, and the fire department believes the home will be deemed a total loss.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Shooting in Green Bay
Teenagers charged with attemped murder for Green Bay shooting

Latest News

Sienna Pecor appears at a Brown County court hearing via video conference from a Marathon...
Attorney appointed to teen girl charged in fatal crash
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal
Sienna Pecor (middle, left) and her attorney, Catherine White (middle, right), appear in Brown...
15-year-old charged in fatal crash gets public defender
U.S. Marines and others shop for toys for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party
Marines shop for toys for Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party