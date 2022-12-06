Man killed in Grand Chute duplex fire identified

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Grand Chute man who died in a fire on S. Olson Ave. more than a week ago has been publicly identified as 55-year-old Torrence “Torre” Morgan.

The fire was discovered by Morgan’s wife when she came home from work. She called 911.

Mr. Morgan and the family’s German Shepherd perished in the fire on the night of Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Grand Chute Fire Department says the fire started in the kitchen. Investigators haven’t finalized what caused the fire but they didn’t find any evidence that it was suspicious and they’re ruling it accidental.

The home had smoke alarms, but the first fire crews on the scene didn’t hear them sounding, and they don’t know if the alarms were in working order to alert Mr. Morgan.

There was extensive damage to the kitchen and living room on the Morgans’ side of the duplex, and the fire department believes the home will be deemed a total loss.

