Large-scale emergency training in Door County this week

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be prepared to see a lot of emergency responders at work in Door County Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9.

A large-scale training exercise is planned at the Door County Justice Center on Duluth Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Door County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Incident Management Team, and a number of emergency response agencies -- local, state and federal -- will be taking part in the drill.

The exercise will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Emergency Management says Door County has a problem being a peninsula: It’s surrounded by water on most sides, so access to the county by land travel is limited. “A large-scale incident would post many risks and difficulties for the limited emergency responders (many of whom are volunteers) in the area,” a statement reads.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.