Large-scale emergency training in Door County this week

A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus
A Sturgeon Bay fire truck on the NWTC-Sturgeon Bay campus(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be prepared to see a lot of emergency responders at work in Door County Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9.

A large-scale training exercise is planned at the Door County Justice Center on Duluth Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Door County Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Incident Management Team, and a number of emergency response agencies -- local, state and federal -- will be taking part in the drill.

The exercise will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Emergency Management says Door County has a problem being a peninsula: It’s surrounded by water on most sides, so access to the county by land travel is limited. “A large-scale incident would post many risks and difficulties for the limited emergency responders (many of whom are volunteers) in the area,” a statement reads.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in Green Bay
Teenagers charged with attemped murder for Green Bay shooting
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Latest News

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A hint of winter
Hyrum Ricketts appears in Brown County court via video conference
Suspected drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Senate confirms Indiana judge’s appointment to U.S. appellate bench