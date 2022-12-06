LaFleur “absolutely” wants Rodgers back in 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been a down year by Aaron Rodgers’ standards. That’s as the two-time reigning MVP plays through injury with a revamped wide receiving corps.

Still the Packers are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot as they hit the bye week at week 14, and coming off a win over a team Rodgers “owns.”

Rodgers, who just turned 39 last week, was asked after the game if the prospect of an improving Christian Watson helps his decisions during the offseason. During the answer, Rodgers mentioned there would need to be “mutual desire” on both sides.

Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he’d want Rodgers back at quarterback next season.

“Yeah, absolutely. Of course, but you guys know how I feel. I have a hard time looking past the L.A. Rams right now,” said Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur was also asked about Rodgers season thus far, and presumably made reference to first round pick Jordan Love. This as many have asked if Green Bay should consider playing the third year back-up if they are mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

“We’ve got a great problem in terms of when you have confidence in multiple people, you’d rather have that. We all expect a certain level from him. Especially when you’re coming off back to back MVP seasons. I think you’ve got to be realistic about the situation too. In terms of you’re losing almost your entire receiving corps. Not to make excuses. It is what it is. We all expect and want to play that perfect game,” said LaFleur.

General manager Brian Gutekunst also met with the media on Monday, and was asked about the “mutual desire” between the two sides as the offseason nears.

“That’s an offseason kind of decision. Surely we want all our guys back, and we made a big commitment to him this offseason. So, that was something that was obviously important to us. This is something we’ll sit down with him after the season, and something we do together. It is mutual right, on his part too. What he’s been able to do here, and play through what he’s played through the past six, seven, eight games, whatever it is. What he’s accomplished here, what he’s done for this organization. That’s something that’s something we’ll sit down and work through as we get to the offseason,” said Brian Gutekunst.

