Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man convicted of causing his girlfriend’s miscarriage, and delayed justice by fleeing the country for more than 9 years, lost an effort to appeal his conviction and has been stripped of his public defender.

The Wisconsin District 3 Appellate Court affirmed the judgment of conviction against Manish Patel on Tuesday. It also ordered the assistant state public defender is relieved of further representing Patel.

Patel is serving a 22-year sentence for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide of an Unborn Child, which was reached in a plea deal that reduced an intentional- homicide charge and dismissed other charges.

In its 3-page decision, the court writes, “We agree with counsel’s analysis and conclusion that any challenge to the sentence would lack arguable merit. In particular, we agree that the sentence was legal, that it was well within the maximum available penalty for a Class B felony, that the correct amount of sentence credit was applied, and that the circuit court rationally explained why it imposed the sentence based upon relevant sentencing factors.”

Judges went on to say, “Our independent review of the record discloses no other potential issues for appeal. We conclude that any further appellate proceedings would be wholly frivolous....”

As Action 2 News reported extensively at the time, Patel was having an affair. The girlfriend, who had two miscarriages in a year, went in for testing that confirmed she was given RU-486, a chemical abortion pill.

Patel fled to India in December 2007, after posting $750,000 cash bond -- much of it raised by his friends and local supporters. He was arrested while entering the U.S. in New York in May 2017. The U.S. Border Patrol found he had an expired passport. As he was being fingerprinted, he admitted he wasn’t the person whose name was on his travel documents. When he was brought back to Wisconsin, an Outagamie County judge set his bond at $50 million cash.

Patel was eventually convicted in 2018 and is currently serving 22 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.