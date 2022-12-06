INTERVIEW: Compassionate Home Health Care’s giving campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ‘Tis the season to remember those in need. For the 11th straight year, the non-profit Compassionate Home Health Care is doing just that.

Their annual holiday giving campaign began in October and wraps up this month. Its largest effort is to provide basic essentials to people in need, and it’s partnering with numerous agencies in Northeast Wisconsin to get the supplies to them.

The campaign reached 26,000 people in its first 10 years.

Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, CEO and executive director of Compassionate Home Health Care, joined anchor Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 to provide an update on the campaign, how many items and dollars have been collected, and how people can donate. Watch the interview and find out what other events are associated with this campaign and about donation opportunities.

