Firefighters rescue dog from Peshtigo River

Firefighters rescue a dog from the Peshtigo River.
Firefighters rescue a dog from the Peshtigo River.(Town of Peshtigo Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews rescued a dog that fell through thin ice on the Peshtigo River.

Town and city firefighters worked together Monday to save the pup.

“Thin ice made it difficult to reach the dog so an inflatable Rapid Deployment Craft was deployed to effect the rescue,” reads a statement from the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department.

The dog was rescued and wrapped in a blanket. The dog’s owner brought the animal to a local veterinary clinic to be checked out.

“Firefighters would like to caution everyone that the ice is too thin to walk on in many areas, especially where there is a current. If your pet wanders out onto the ice and falls through, call for help instead of going after it yourself. We would rather rescue a dog than both the dog and its family members,” firefighters said.

