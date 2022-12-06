Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon.

At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street.

The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.

Officers said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The driver’s name was not released.

Waupaca Police received help from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Waupaca County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
Shooting in Green Bay
Teenagers charged with attemped murder for Green Bay shooting
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Major Road Construction Projects under Way in Wisconsin
Several Major Road Improvements Under Way
December 6 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon snow south
Adult black bear in the forest
Black Bear Hunting Applications Due Soon
Cash scams continue
State Warning: Criminal Elder Fraud