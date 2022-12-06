Black Bear Hunting Applications Due Soon

Adult black bear in the forest
Adult black bear in the forest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hunt is on - and you can be part of it, provided you obtained a license by 11:59 p.m. on Dec 10, 2022. That’s the deadline for the 2023 black bear hunting season applications.

The final drawing for the 2023 harvest authorizations will take place in February. The applications and requests for future preference points can be filed at GoWild.wi.gov or through authorized license agents.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds applicants that they must apply at least once during any period of three consecutive years to retain their accumulated preference points. Failure to comply with the rule will result in losing all accumulated preference points.

During the 2022 season, hunters harvested approximately 4,100 bears - the exact count will be available at a later date. Currently, the DNR and the Bear Advisory Committee are working on establishing quotas for 2023.

The season structure for 2023 is as follows:

Zones A, B and D:

Sept 6 - Sept 12 with the aid of dogs only

Sept 13 - Oct 3 with the aid of dogs, with the aid of bait and all other legal methods

Oct 4 - Oct 10 with the aid of bait and all legal methods not using dogs

Zones C, E and F:

Sept 6 - Oct 10 with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs

The zones are part of the Wisconsin Black Bear Management Plan, designed to address bear conflicts and manage desired population levels effectively.

