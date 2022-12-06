Attorney appointed for teen girl charged in fatal crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been assigned to the case of a teen girl charged in a deadly crash in Green Bay.

Sienna Pecore, 15, is charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide in the death of Cruz Beltran.

Court records show attorney Catherine White was assigned to the case on Dec. 2. It comes after a struggle to find a public defender for Pecore.

Pecore is due in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

During a hearing on Nov. 22, Pecore appeared without representation. The Court Commissioner stated that was due to the limited number of attorneys willing to take cases through the public defender’s office due to the rate of pay provided by the state.

Pecore is being held on a $100,000 bond at a juvenile facility in Marathon County.

Police say Pecore was speeding in the area of W. Mason and Oneida Streets on Oct. 30 when she crashed, killing passenger Beltran, 17.

Security video from a gas station at the corner shows a white Toyota Corolla slamming into a car in the intersection before crashing into another car head-on.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the car that was struck head-on told police it appeared the driver of the Corolla didn’t have control of the vehicle and was swerving.

Another witness said they saw a group of teens take off in another vehicle after the crash.

Police say Cruz Beltran was in the back passenger seat of the Corolla at the time of the crash. The complaint says a woman administered CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes after the first 911 call.

Pecore turned herself in the next day.

“She acknowledged that she was driving the vehicle at a rate of speed higher than the posted speed limit when the crash occurred,” said Lt. Brad Strouf, Green Bay Police. “After the crash, she did not have a lot of recollection of anything beyond that point.”

Pecore told police she and her friends were driving around that Sunday. The girl said she thought she could beat a yellow light at the intersection.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.