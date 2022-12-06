Some filtered or dim sunshine is possible this morning, but clouds will soon thicken up across the area. There’s another weak disturbance heading towards Wisconsin. Similar to yesterday, it will spread snow showers across the southern half of the state. We’ll get another glancing blow of light snow, mainly near and SOUTH of Highway 10. Only a thin coating will be possible, especially since temperatures will be climbing into the upper-half of the 30s. Some rain might mix in with the snow along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Another batch of snow showers will move through the area tomorrow afternoon, but this time across the Northwoods. Only a dusting of snow is possible for areas NORTH of Highway 64.

The best chance for snow this week now appears to be Friday... The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center shows a late-week weathermaker tracking closer to Wisconsin than previously thought. While the exact track is not certain right now, there’s potential for an inch or two of snow on Friday for folks across eastern Wisconsin. Friday’s severe weather outlook is now LOW.

And here’s a FIRST ALERT for you... There are signs of what might become a more significant snow event, sometime around Tuesday of next week. There’s potential for several inches of snow across the region, but a lot can change between now and then. Stay tuned for more details over the next several days...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 1-5 MPH

TODAY: Some filtered sun, then clouds thicken. Afternoon snow showers SOUTH. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening, with some breaks late. Cold and calm. LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon snow showers NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy with light snow. Some wintry mix possible late. Breezy at times. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but with brisk winds. HIGH: 41

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.