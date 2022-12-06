AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS SOUTH, LIGHT SNOW NORTH ON WEDNESDAY

Another weak disturbance is moving through the region today. Our southern tier, from Marquette County to Sheboygan County, may experience some light snow or wintry mix through early evening. Temperatures will be above freezing this afternoon so no big impacts are foreseen and any accumulation would be minor. Watch for some potential slick spots tonight across the south with temperatures falling back into the 20s.

Another batch of snow showers will move through the area tomorrow, but this time across the Northwoods. Only a dusting of snow is possible for areas NORTH of Highway 64. Highs stay in the 30s on Wednesday.

The best chance for snow this week now appears to be from Thursday night into Friday. The latest information in the First Alert Weather Center shows a late-week weathermaker tracking closer to Wisconsin than previously thought. While the exact track is not certain right now, there is some potential for a few slushy inches of snow, especially from Green Bay to the South. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

And here’s a FIRST ALERT for you... There are signs of what might be a more significant and dynamic storm system around by Tuesday of next week. We could get some snow at first followed by rain as temperatures warm... plus more wind and maybe even some thunder. It’s definitely something that we’ll be keeping an eye on.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/SE 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or mix SOUTH. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening, with some breaks late. Cold and calm. LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Areas of snow. Several inches of slushy accumulation possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder, but with brisk winds. HIGH: 41

