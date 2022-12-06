3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: An electric car with a powerful difference

The car company says it will fly over obstacles
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.”

An American company is jumping on the electric-vehicle bandwagon. Their sporty design has gull-wing doors, a futuristic interior and... propellers?!

Brad Spakowitz introduces you to the latest electric car and the latest flying car that gets you where you’re going no matter what obstacles might be on the road.

But we still don’t know what happens when it reaches 88 miles an hour.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Green Bay
Teenagers charged with attemped murder for Green Bay shooting
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
File photo of email scam.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to spot a scam email offering retail rewards
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Malik Moore was charged in Brown County with human trafficking
Green Bay man charged with horrific acts, including human trafficking

Latest News

Compassionate Home Health Care collects basic essentials for people in need
INTERVIEW: Compassionate Home Health Care’s giving campaign
Tyler Schuth testifies about the murders of his stepchildren in Kaukauna
Beyer Trial: Stepdad, medical examiner testify about children's deaths
Anthony Simbler, 18, and Avion Simbler (not pictured), 16, are charged with attempted...
Teens held on $500K bond for shooting
Toys for Tots donations in the WBAY Building lobby
Toys for Tots campaign entering its final week