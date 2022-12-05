SNOW SHOWERS FOR SOME TODAY

A few weak disturbances will bring us scattered snow showers over the next few days... Today’s snow chance will be mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. Some light mixed precipitation is also possible as the wet weather moves through the Fox Valley. Some areas near and south of Highway 10 could see up to 1/2″ of snow, which might create a few slick spots. However, since the snow will not amount to all that much, our severe weather outlook is VERY LOW.

Another disturbance will move through the same area tomorrow afternoon, and might be capable of producing more minor snowfall. Then, a third disturbance may bring snow showers across the Northwoods on Wednesday. That said, there’s no big storms in sight for us in northeast Wisconsin. We are anticipating a stronger storm to pass by just to our south late in the week, but we’ll stay dry. As that weathermaker pulls away from the region, we’ll get a breezy northeast wind on Friday.

Otherwise, our temperatures will hold remarkably steady this week and into next weekend. Our highs will be in the middle to upper 30s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Snow showers or a light wintry mix, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Seasonably cold. LOW: 21

TUESDAY: Some sun, then turning cloudy. Afternoon snow showers, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Afternoon flakes NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but more clouds lakeside. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38

