Sexual Assault Center of Family Services moves into new location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sexual assault survivors and their families now have more privacy while seeking support at one Green Bay non-profit.

Sexual Assault Center of Family Services employees set up shop in their new office Monday. It’s just across the street from the old location, now located at 319 Crooks Street.

“Over here we have the entire building to ourselves for just the sexual assault center program where over there we were sharing spaces with other programs from family services...” Program Supervisor Jamie Craig explained. “Our clients are able to meet with us in a bit more private spaces. We’re not having other clients from other programs walking through or coming by. There aren’t the risks of clients being recognized if they’re checking in at the other building.”

The center serves close to 300 sexual assault survivors each month between Brown, Door, Oconto and Marinette Counties.

Employees said that number could rise going into the holidays.

“Around this time of the year we know that there’s stress while shopping, having guests over, kids are out of school, where there’s going to be more contact between family members or partners… so there is a chance of increase of domestic violence within the home,” Craig said.

Programs are confidential and free of charge for survivors and families of sexual assault or abuse.

There are private meeting spaces, support groups, art therapy and even trauma informed yoga lessons.

“We try to make it warm and welcoming so that when they come in it’s more of a cozy setting so that they can decompress… feel a little bit better… and just feel welcome to talk with an advocate,” Craig said.

Help is available all day, every day.

Anyone looking for support can call 920-436-8899 to be connected to an advocate.

