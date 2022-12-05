SEVERAL WEAK WEATHER MAKERS COMING BUT NO BIG SYSTEM

A narrow band of mixed precipitation has been moving across the southern part of our area today. This activity will slowly wind down during the afternoon. Most of us will experience mainly cloudy skies today with highs above freezing in the 30s.

Clouds should thin out a bit tonight. Temperatures fall into the 20s in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas with cooler teens farther north.

Another disturbance will move through on Tuesday and it might be capable of producing more minor snowfall or light wintry mix, especially across our southern areas. Highs in the mid 30s are a good bet.

A bigger system will swirl through the region Thursday and Friday but indications are that it will remain just to our south. If the track jobs just a bit north we may have a better chance of some wintry weather in our neck of the woods. We’ll continue to monitor.

On the temperature front... things will remain close to average over the next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s. Extremely cold air remains lock up in Canada right now.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/NW 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/SE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Snow showers or a light wintry mix, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Seasonably cold. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or mix, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Afternoon flakes NORTH? HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Less wind. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 38

